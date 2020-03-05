Reality star and model, Nina Ivy has taken to her Instastories to congratulate Teddy A and Bam Bam on their recent achievement.

Recall that Teddy A and Bam Bam welcomed their first child together some hours ago and this has generated a lot of congratulatory message from celebrities and fans.

However, Nina Ivy’s message seems special as she hinted that she might be expecting her own child.

Sharing a picture of the Teddy A holding his adorable daughter, Nina Ivy captioned it with a message that says:

“Congratutions @iamteddya and @bammybestowed on your new bundle of joy, I am next on the line”

Nina Ivy did her wedding introduction some days ago in a low key event that was attended by family members.

However, she has failed to reveal the face of her husband.

