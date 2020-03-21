Ex. big brother naija star, Nina Ivy has finally revealed the face of her husband as she seized the moment to flaunt her baby bump.

Nina Ivy who did her Engagement ceremony some months ago without the presence of her husband took to her Instastories to give fans and lovers a view of the love of her life.

The model and brand influencer could be seen in a car with her hubby as they enjoy some loved up moment together.

Watch video below:

Nina Ivy has earlier been trolled by some section of the fans on her inability to show the face of husband.

She was also slammed for covering her tummy while she was taking pictures during her engagement ceremony.

