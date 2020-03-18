Would you believe it if you were told that some people have not heard of the pandemic yet? We are not talking about patients in a vegetative state but people with sane minds. Big Brother contestants in Germany were told about the coronavirus pandemic during a live episode on Tuesday night.

Plans to keep the contestants in the dark unless a relative became unwell have been overturned following an uproar on social media over the decision.

The group of 14 contestants, who are being housed in Cologne, are currently some of the last people to be informed about the deadly virus.

Ignorance is bliss? Big Brother contestants in Germany were told about the coronavirus pandemic during a live episode on Tuesday night (contestants pictured on the show)

The producers initially defended their decision not to enlighten the housemates and told local newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung they would only be informed in certain circumstances.

But the channel which airs the reality programme – Sat.1 – has since faced backlash online from viewers who suggested it was unfair not to tell the housemates.

Many took to Twitter to air their grievances over the situation, with one person writing: ‘I read today that contestants on Big Brother, Germany have no idea what’s going on in the outside world with the Corona Virus and TV company is debating whether to tell them! What a liberty!’

While another penned: ‘So are we gonna talk about how the members of Big Brother in Germany currently have no idea about the coronavirus and nobody is allowed to tell them.

