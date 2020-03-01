Renowned American speaker Oprah Winfrey experienced a terrible fall on stage during her speaking tour in Los Angeles, as she appeared to have had some trouble staying upright in her shoes. The chat show host, 66, was on stage at the Forum in Los Angeles as part of her 2020 Vision speaking tour, and was ironically talking about balance before she lost hers moments later.

She told the crowd: ‘So here’s my definition of what wellness means to me. This is my definition, not yours. It’s just an idea because you’re going to be defining it for yourselves. ‘Wellness to me means all things in balance, and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all times.’

Watch the video below:

