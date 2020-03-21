Popular cross-dresser, Bobrisky is not taking his relationship with Mompha lightly as he takes his time to cook for him.

Recall that Bobrisky has been professing his love to Mompha in the past few days via some series of post on social media.

Their love now seems to be getting more hotter day by day as Mompha pays Bobrisky a visit at his house.

The Instagram drama queen took to her page on the social media platform to show the delicacies he prepared for Mompha.

Sharing the video, Bobrisky wrote:

Boo came around so I had to cook for him @mompha ❤️

Bobrisky has always been showing his support to Mompha even when he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission over an alleged involvement in cybercrime.

