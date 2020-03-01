On the 27th of February, the Federal Ministry of Health has confirmed a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) case in Lagos State, Nigeria. The case, which was confirmed is the first case to be reported in Nigeria since the beginning of the outbreak in China in January 2020.

Since then, Nigerians have increased sensitization about the virus and how to stay safe. But regardless, some people have made jokes out of the very serious situation now that Nigeria is currently among the countries who are affected with the deadly coronavirus.

A social media user suggested that controversial Nigerian cross-dresser Bobrisky should be used as an escape goat. According to him, he thinks Bobrisky should be used as an escape goat to avert the deadly disease in Nigeria.

Bobrisky on the other hand claimed she wasn’t going back to Nigeria while reacting to the person’s tweet.

According to Bobrisky, she’s never stepping foot back in Nigeria. She wrote “I’m not travelling back to Nigeria again.”

