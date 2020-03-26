14 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is a close contact of a confirmed case.
As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death
