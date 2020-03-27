UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for the coronavirus and will now self-isolate.
Johnson announced the news on Twitter on Friday morning.
He said he had experienced “mild symptoms” of the COVID-19 disease and would continue to lead the UK government’s response to the crisis.
The prime minister had previously declined testing for the coronavirus after coming into contact with a minister who had also tested positive for COVID-19
