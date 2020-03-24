Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwoolu has announced all Lagos marketplaces, shopping malls and other non-essential businesses will be closed from Thursday, March 26 to prevent the spread of the pandemic Coronavirus.
He stated that only places selling food, medicine and related items will remain open.
The closure will last for one week
He’s currently addressing pressmen at the State House, Marina, Lagos.
Details shortly
