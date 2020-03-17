The Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Prof Abayomi has announced the 3rd case of Coronavirus in Nigeria The case is a Nigerian who returned to Lagos from UK & developed symptoms during her 14-day self-isolation She is clinically stable & is being treated at Infectious Disease Hospital, Lagos

The Lagos State Ministry of Health revealed that the Nigerian woman, 30 had arrived in the country on the 13th of March and observed the 14-day self-isolation before developing symptoms of the virus. This is a new case independent of the index case that was reported on the 24th of February.

The tweet reads:

‘Third case of #COVID19NIGERIA confirmed in Lagos. – This is a new case independent of the index case – 30 year old Nigerian, female – Returned from the UK on 13th March – Observed self-Isolation, developed symptoms – Tested positive – Now at Mainland GH receiving care’.

