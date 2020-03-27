11 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu state and 1 in Edo State.

As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death

The numbers by state;

Lagos- 52

FCT- 14

Ogun- 3

Ekiti- 1

Oyo- 3

Edo- 2

Bauchi- 2

Osun-1

Rivers-1

Enugu- 2

