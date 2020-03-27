11 new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria: 8 in Lagos, 2 in Enugu state and 1 in Edo State.
As at 11:55pm 27th March, there are 81 confirmed cases of Coronavirus reported in Nigeria. 3 have been discharged with 1 death
The numbers by state;
Lagos- 52
FCT- 14
Ogun- 3
Ekiti- 1
Oyo- 3
Edo- 2
Bauchi- 2
Osun-1
Rivers-1
Enugu- 2
