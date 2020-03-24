Three staff of President muhammadu Buhari’s COS reportedly test positive for COVID-19 .
Three officials in the of the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, have tested positive for Covid 19, according to SaharaReporters and TheNation.
All persons suspected to have been exposed to the Chief of Staff to the President have been advised self-isolate.
More details later…
