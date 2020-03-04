Popular Nigerian actress, Regina Daniels finally returned to the movie scene shortly after the launch of her very own magazine in Abuja.

The actress, who was spotted playing the role of an NYSC Corps member, donned the full regalia while on set of a movie. Regina also shared videos of her on the movie set via Instagram and it appears she tried to conceal her growing baby bump by tying the NYSC jacket around her tummy and even had to support with her hands.

The beautiful billionaire wife is reportedly 5months gone as she and husband Ned Nwoke are expecting their first child together.

Watch the video below: