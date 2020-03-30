Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie has expressed his concerns over the initial 14 days Lockdown the Federal Government has imposed on residents of Lagos, Ogun State and the Federal Capital Territory.

Shortly after the order was made, the actor cum politician expressed his concerns for the vulnerable population of the country who seem to be the most affected by the lockdown as their daily livelihoods have been stripped from them.

Taking to his Twitter account, he beseeched President Buhari to activate stimulus packages for Nigerians as they are made to stay at home for 2 weeks. He wrote:

”Dear President @MBuhari Pls provide an economic relief package for Nigerians, even if it’s 50k each, it will go a long way. People are hungry, locked down with no money, begging left, right & centre. With the situation like this, it’ll be difficult to keep people at home.“

