Abba Kyari, Chief of Staff to President, Muhammadu Buhari, is reported to be in a deteriorating state of health and in fact suspected of being infected with the deadly Coronavirus.

A top government source told SaharaReporters on Monday that Kyari has been seriously “down” since returning from an official trip abroad two weeks ago.

Kyari visited Germany and Egypt and only returned this week, which puts more light to the fact that he might have contracted the viral disease, Sahara Reporters claimed.

Egypt has 327 confirmed cases of Coronavirus and 14 deaths while Germany has 29,056 infections and 123 deaths.

Though coughing severely, Kyari is said to have been attending meetings including with Buhari, Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, ministers and other members of the Federal Executive Council. The Federal Government, last night suspended the FEC meetings indefinitely with the postponement the meeting slated fo this week

Executive Chairman of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission, Prof James Momoh, was said to have accompanied Kyari on the trip to both countries.

