Nigerian grammy award nominee, Burna Boy, has threatened Ceeza Milli on Twitter earlier today, after Milli claimed that he help Burna write a song.

Burna Boy, who was online through out today probably due to boredom in a now deleted Tweet wrote;

“I asked this spineless liar if he said this shit. And he said “No, never , I never said that.” @ceezamilli just pray that Corona virus catches you before I do cuz you know wat it is wen I catch you. “

Oshomah then cautioned Burna, who went on the apologies for overreacting.

See his apology below;

“Your right bro. I overreacted there. But he definitely deserves a few Slaps for that tho, Regardless, my apologies to everyone for overreacting it wasn’t called for.”

Burna Boy however, went on to reveal no artiste has ever written a song for him except a song he wrote with Peruzzi of DMW.

HOT NOW