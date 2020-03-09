Nigerian songster, Burna Boy has shared the good news of one of his songs from 2019 winning a gold plaque in France without any promotion.

According to the report, the Gold plaque was given to Burna Boy for garnering 15 million streams in France via his 2019 hit single dubbed ‘On The Low’.

Burna Boy revealed the song went Gold in France without any promotion by his team.

He said in an Instagram post, “On the low” went Gold in France without any radio push or promo. Love every single one of you that streamed it over 15m times.”