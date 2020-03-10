Drama Evangelist and the Founder of Mount Zion Drama Ministry, Mike Bamiloye is in the news once again.

This time around, Mike Bamiloye stated that career is one of the destroyers of marriage in the present day.

He stated that business and desire to travel abroad is creating a vacuum between couples and thus putting marriages asunder.

The Mount Zion TV founder wrote:

“Today, career is putting couples asunder. Business and desire to travel abroad is putting couples asunder. Today, employment and jobs are creating separation between married couples.”

In another statement, Mike Bamiloye called out some Ministers of God as he described them as being wicked for abandoning their wives and children and instead focusing on the church and their ministry.

Mike Bamiloye is a film actor, producer and director. He founded the Mount Zion Drama Ministry on August 5, 1985.

His debut drama, titled Hell in Conference was staged at the National Christian Teachers Conference in 1986 at Ilesa in Osun State. He has featured, produced and directed several Nigerian films over the years.

