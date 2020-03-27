European football governing body UEFA has confirmed that this season’s UEFA Champions league and Europa League finals originally scheduled for May have been formally called off due to the ongoing health crisis.

Both competitions are currently suspended along with all major European domestic leagues.

UEFA has formed a working group to decide how best to proceed with the suspended continental competitions and discussions are in progress over the rescheduling of fixtures.

They now face a challenge to hold one legged ties at neutral venue which are yet to be found.

UEFA have confirmed the Champions League final will not take place on May 30,

