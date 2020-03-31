Nollywood actress, Bukky Wright on Tuesday March 31st took to her Instagram handle to celebrate her 53rd birthday.

Despite her absence from the movie industry, Bukky Wright seems not to be aging at all as her beauty are still intact.

See what she wrote on Instagram,

See some of her photos;

A lot of people have asked why Bukky Wright is absent in the movie industry, below is the reason according to a report.

The report said “Bukky Wright is now an ISO LEAD AUDITOR, CISA ITIL4, CSM, CYBERARK, HIPAA, CDISE and CICA certified.”

Many fans may not know but Bukky Wright has a Bachelor Degree in Economics from the University of Lagos UNILAG.

HOT NOW