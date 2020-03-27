The Lagos state government under Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has gone one step ahead in the fight against coronavirus pandemic.

TheInfoNg can confirm that the state government will be giving out stimulus package to help Lagosians as they Stay At Home in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement said, “I am happy to announce an economic stimulus package to help our residents cushion the effects of our #StayAtHome directive to stop the spread of #COVID19. This first stage is targeting 200,000 households at an estimation of 6 people per household. We hope to ramp it up quickly.”

“The stimulus package will contain bags of rice, beans, garri, bread, dry pepper, drinking water and vitamins. We want each ration to last for 14 days as we continue to evaluate the impact of #COVID19. Please stay home with your loved ones. We want the best for you.”

See Photos below;

HOT NOW