Former Beauty Queen, Iheoma Nnadi has given us all a first view of her second child that she welcomed with her husband Emmanuel Emenike days ago. The mother of two took to her social media page to reveal the face of th baby in a new photo she posted..

Iheoma who gave off her second child’s name as “Baby L”, gushed about being spoilt by her husband after delivery. She wrote;

I’m In constant awe of God’s endless show of love for my family, always showing up for us. Thank you to everyone who has reached out to my family. God bless you. Baby L is Adorbs! Can’t thank my husband enough y’all. I’m so spoilt, #Stay safe guys!

