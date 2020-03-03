Davido’s father and billionaire business man, Dr Adedeji Adeleke recently acquired a new private jet, a Bombardier Global Express 6000 worth over $60m. Earlier today, his son, Adewale Adeleke took to his Instagram stories to give a tour of the jet.

The Global Express is a high-speed business/corporate aircraft with a range of 6,700 nmi (12,400 km) at Mach 0.80. This will be the billionaire’s second jet as he already owns a Bombardier Challenger 605 which he reportedly got for over $20m back in 2018.

Davido was the first to congratulated his father via his social media handle. He wrote ‘Congratulations dad on y(our) new baby.’ Media mogul, Dele Momodu, who happens to be very close to the Adelekes also confirmed that the jet belongs to Davido’s father.

Dele Momodu disclosed that the new jet is meant for long haul flights. Watch another video below:

HOT NOW