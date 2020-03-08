Veteran entertainer, Charles Oputa better known as Charly Boy shared a video of a girl crying and throwing away some stuff in the house but rather than the mother beating her and call her to order the mother was ready to talk things out.

However, Charly Boy in his statement stated that children are great manipulators and the decisions parents take will affect the child’s future positively or negatively.

While the first reaction of most African parents would be to slap, smack , beat etc her for this unattractive behavior – which may be wrong or right depending on what the parent's disciplinary tenets are; it is also equally important to look beyond this display of anger – to.. pic.twitter.com/PD2XzAbobn — Charly Boy Area Fada 1 (@AreaFada1) March 6, 2020

He said, ”While the first reaction of most African parents would be to slap, smack , beat etc her for this unattractive behavior – which may be wrong or right depending on what the parent’s disciplinary tenets are; it is also equally important to look beyond this display of anger – to disciplining the child, the child’s school, learning and so on? This is just as important as deciding to give birth to a child because the decisions taken by both parents may affect the child’s future – positively or otherwise. What’s more, Children are great manipulators.”

