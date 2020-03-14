Celebrities need to take lessons from the downsides of their fellow celebrities who have not been fortunate to make it alive today. Nollywood actress, although known for her ubiquitous nature, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has made the mistake sharing details of her hotel room on social media.

The actress who is gearing up for the AMVCA 2020 slated for tonight is currently lodged in the Eko Hotels and Suites and decided to share the room details on her Instagram status. At first, she blurred out the Assistive Screen in the room that gives all the information of her lodge in the hotel.

Recall late American rapper, Pop Smoke who was shot dead last month also unintentionally posted his house address on social media a few hours before he was killed, in what appears to be a home invasion robbery.

Watch the video below,

