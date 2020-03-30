According to the reports, Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe, the co-author of popular English Language textbook “Brighter Grammar”, has passed away at the age of 92.

Aside the ‘Brighter Grammar’ which happens to be one of her popular books, Mrs Phebean Ajibola Ogundipe, also known as PA Ogundipe, was author to other English Language books.

She co-authored the Brighter Grammar series with M. Macaulay and C.E. Eckersley. She also co-authored the New Practical English for Senior Secondary series with P.S. Tregidgo.

Another book by PA Ogundipe is “Up-country Girl: A personal journey and truthful portrayal of African culture.”

Going by record, she was born on the 16th of May1927, and died on Friday, March 27, in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States of America. She was buried on the same day she died, according to reports.

