Popular Nigeria comedian and acta or, Ayo Makun popularly known as AY has taken to his social media platforms to pen a heartfelt message for his wife.

With different celebrities celebrating their mothers and wives today, AY made sure all eyes were stuck to his page as he did so in an elaborate manner.

The award-winning actor who is not taking the mother’s day lightly shared an adorable picture of his wife with whom he had a daughter with and captioned the post with a romantic message.

Sharing the cute picture, AY wrote:

A caring nature. A loving heart. A beautiful spirit. For all of these reasons, you are loved by Michelle and I. Happy Mother’s Day to My Wonderful @realmabelmakun

Fans who are conversant with AY’s post on social media will know how much love he has for his wife as he has always been flaunting her on the internet.

