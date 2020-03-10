Nigerian comedian, Bovi Ugboma and his beautiful daughter Elena Ugboma have joined the viral ‘flip the switch’ challenge. If you’re wondering what flip the switch challenge is, it’s a movement started by American rapper Drake, from his latest track Flip the switch.

Basically, two people stand in front of a mirror, play the track hitherto the part Drake sang ‘Flip the switch’ and swap parts. The challenge started in America but Nigerians have began to hop on it and we sure know how to milk things like this.

Watch Bovi and Elena swap costumes in the lovely video he shared on his page:

