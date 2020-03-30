Nigerian comedian Stanley Chibunna, popularly known as Funnybone has threatened to sue photographer Seun O for allegedly being the carrier of the novel coronavirus at the 2020 AMVCAs and endangering the lives of all those who were in attendance.

Seun O reportedly returned from London feeling sick, but still attended the event. London has been a hotspot for the virus for a while and those returning are advised to self-isolate rather than to attend award shows.

However, Seun O flouted this directive which has made all who attended the show at risk.

In a post on IG, Funnybone wished Seun O a speedy recovery but said he would sue him after for endangering his life.

See his post below…

14days after Amvca and I kept getting calls from family and friends asking me the same question , Stanley hope you are good ? Are you coughing ?

Well I am not showing any symptoms yet and I won’t by his grace.

I did the test finally and it came out NEGATIVE.

So fam Iam well, alive and safe.

Stay safe and be safe Meanwhile before I forget oga SEUN who arrived from London sick and yet decided to turn up for Amvca . Pls get well soon o and recover fast if nobody will . I will personally sue you to court. But first get will soon you hear.

