Popular online comedian, Mr Macaroni has called out financial service company Wema Bank for using his intellectual property.

The comedian who has generated a lot of slangs through his comedy skits on social media, with “Ooin, you’re doing well” the newly adopted one on the street.

However, Wema Bank in a new advert made use of the slang and his image to promote their business but the comedian found the action unacceptable.

Mr Marcaroni whose real name is Debo Adebayo took to his Twitter account to vent his anger on the company noting that they are being deceitful for using his image in the advert.

He tweeted:

Wema Bank, @wemabank You are NOT Doing well!! Using my intellectual property is one thing but going ahead to use the image of another person along with it is deceitful, fraudulent and extremely low from a bank of your repute. pic.twitter.com/bEsdp9BI3T — DeboMacaroni. (@mrmacaronii) March 1, 2020

Mr Marcaroni rapid rise has seen him become one of the most sort after MCs at events.

HOT NOW

Zamfara Governor pays surprise visit to a public boarding school, forces the principal to eat what he feeds the students (Video)

Davido buys a French Bulldog worth N2m, names her 30BG (Photos)

BREAKING: 28 persons quarantined in Ogun state over Coronavirus