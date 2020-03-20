Coronavirus scare in the country hit a frantic phase on Wednesday, March 18, as fives more cases of the deadly virus were reported, barely twenty-four hours after the Ministry of Health announced the third case.

The new developments were confirmed by the special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on new media, Tolu Ogunlesi. In a series of tweet, Ogunlesi said four of the victims are Nigerians who just came from the United States of America and United Kingdom.

The presidential aide also claimed that one of the four new Nigerian victims is a 6-week old baby — the youngest victim reported so far. He added that the fifth victim is a “foreign national who came in through the land border — the first case of infection via land border in Nigeria.”

Although some suspected cases tested negative, the last five days have seen the country dive into the red zone as more cases- confirmed or suspected- were reported in some states. And as it stands, here are the states with confirmed and suspected cases of the Covid-19 epidemic.

1. Ekiti: Ekiti state has recorded its first case of coronavirus with the victim testing positive after driving an American citizen from Ibadan.

2. Edo: There are only suspected cases in Edo, though the state government says all hands are on deck.

3. Enugu: There is no confirmed case of coronavirus in Enugu as the state government announced that the test result of the suspected case in the state is negative.

4. Plateau: The Plateau government has announced that all 43 suspected cases in the state are negative. 5. Katsina: Coronavirus cases are still suspected.

6. Kano: Kano state commissioner of health, Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said that the three rumoured cases of coronavirus were confirmed negative, adding that the state remains free from the coronavirus.

7. Lagos: Lagos, unarguably, tops the coronavirus index in the country as not less than eight cases have been reported in the state.

8. Ogun: Ogun state has one case of coronavirus and many suspected cases.

9. Yobe: Coronavirus case in Yobe state is still suspected.

10: Ondo: Ondo state government has confirmed that there is a suspected case of coronavirus in Akure, the state capital.

-Legit

