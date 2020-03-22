The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control NCDC has announced 3 confirmed cases in Nigeria on Sunday morning. All three cases were reported in Lagos and had recently returned from high-risk countries. A statement made by WHO Nigeria reads:

‘Today, as at 6:45am, Three (3) new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in #Nigeria. All 3 cases were reported in Lagos State, & have travel history to high-risk countries in the last 7 days Bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 25, discharged – 2, with no (0) death’

Earlier today, Oyo State, Nigeria has reported a first case of coronavirus in the state’s capital of Ibadan on Saturday. The State governor, Seyi Makinde made this known to the public in a series of tweets via his official twitter account.

”The COVID-19 confirmation test for the suspected case at Bodija has come back POSITIVE. The result was released at 17:35 PM of March 21, 2020. Oyo State Public Health Officials are collaborating with the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan’s team on the case.” He said

Note: The NCDC is yet to confirm the COVID case in Oyo state albeit the Governor had earlier announced a positive case in the state prior to the recent confirmations from the Federal Ministry of Health.

