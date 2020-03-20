Five persons have been quarantined in Nasarawa state after developing symptoms of the coronavirus. The quarantined persons were said to have been kept at the Federal Medical Centre in Keffi, Nasarawa state, Channels TV reports.

Dr Adamu Yahaya, the chief medical director of the hospital on Thursday, March 19, disclosed that the family members arrived Keffi local government area from Ogun state.

He said the patients were quarantined because they showed symptoms similar to that of COVID-19. Yahaya stated that their specimens have been taken to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) laboratory in Abuja for testing to ascertain if it is the virus or not.

Yahaya explained that they would remain in isolation at the hospital’s isolation centre pending the arrival of results.

“We saw them based on our high level of alertness and suspicion. We have already quarantined them at our isolation centre. We have taken sample today so we are waiting for results,” he said. This is the first suspected case of COVID-19 in Nasarawa state since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country

. Meanwhile, as the dreaded coronavirus continues to spread across the country, the Federal government on Thursday, March 19, has mandated that all schools across the country be shut down indefinitely.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Mr. Sonny Echono, made this known while speaking to journalists as he noted that the move was part of measures to contain the spread of the disease.