A staff member in the office of US Vice President Mike Pence has tested positive for coronavirus, according to Pence’s spokesperson on Friday night, PM News report.

“‪This evening we were notified that a member of the Office of the Vice President tested positive for the Coronavirus.

Neither President Trump nor Vice President Pence had close contact with the individual,” said Katie Miller.

“Further contact tracing is being conducted in accordance with CDC guidelines.”

The staff was not identified.

HOT NOW