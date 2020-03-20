Veteran Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has announced that she is self-isolating after returning from the UK.
Nse Ikpe Etim had to go through the procedure after visiting UK which is one of the high risk countries with coronavirus.
The actress who returned to Nigeria yesterday March 19, took to her social media pages to note that she is in self-isolation in line with the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them.
She also revealed that she has not displayed any symptoms of coronavirus since her return.
Nse Ikpe Etim posted:
Hi lovelies, Yesterday, in the morning, I returned to Lagos from the UK – one of the countries listed as a COVID-19 hotspot by the Federal Ministry of Health. I am presently in Self-Isolation according to the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them. So far, I have not displayed any symptoms of the Coronavirus. However, I will maintain my isolation and keep people at bay till the coast is clear. I hope everyone is responsible enough to do the same. Avoid public gatherings as much as you can. Wash your hands and sanitize them often. Stock up your home with essentials, while being considerate to others so they too can and most importantly, don't panic. This too shall pass. Love, and Light. NS
