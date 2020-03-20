Veteran Nollywood actress, Nse Ikpe-Etim has announced that she is self-isolating after returning from the UK.

Nse Ikpe Etim had to go through the procedure after visiting UK which is one of the high risk countries with coronavirus.

The actress who returned to Nigeria yesterday March 19, took to her social media pages to note that she is in self-isolation in line with the directives of the NCDC and in constant communication with them.

She also revealed that she has not displayed any symptoms of coronavirus since her return.

Nse Ikpe Etim posted: