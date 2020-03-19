Shortly after the announcement that the Lagos State Government has banned gathering of not more than 50 people in mosques, schools and other places, the management of Ansar ud deen Society of Nigeria has released a statement to display adherence to the directive and has also directed all its members to suspend all religious activities including the Friday Jumat prayer and weekly Asalatu.

In a statement released by the National Publicity Secretary, Muhammed Sola Hassan, the Society said the suspension should take immediate effect across the nation.

The statement read: “The National Executive Council, The Trustees and the National Council of Missioners, with heavy hearts and a deep sense of responsibility, hereby announce the suspension of all Mosque activities particularly weekly Asalatu, Jum’ah prayers and any gathering of up to fifty people.

“The suspension of activities shall take effect immediately until further notice.

“This decision was informed by the menacing spread of the novel coronavirus(COVID-19) and Fatwa by World Islamic bodies taking cognisance of the Islamic principles of ‘preservation of life’, ‘prevention of harm’, and ‘proactive response to impending danger’.

“The society shall abide by government recommendations and update members and mosque users of any change in the suspension decision.

“We acknowledge that many of our members and mosque users might find this unprecedented decision very uncomfortable, we should please be reassured that this is for the good of the community and it is in compliance with the Islamic response to epidemic pandemic.

“We encourage all to continue their regular prayers at home, observe personal hygiene and be consistent with their morning and evening Adhkar.

“May Allah have mercy on the ummah, the entire community and humanity in general.”

