Former Vice president Atiku Abubakar took to his Twitter page to commiserate with Chief of Staff Abba Kyari on his unfortunate circumstances after Kyari tested positive for coronavirus.

Atiku also sent prayers and greetings on Twitter, he wrote; ”My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kre mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya – AA”.

My thoughts and prayers are with Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari. Allah ya kare mu gabaki daya, kuma ya bashi lafiya. -AA https://t.co/6iNB4D4uUx — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) March 24, 2020

ThisDay reported, quoting presidential sources, that Kyari had tested positive for the virus.

The newspaper said Kyari had travelled to Germany on Saturday, March 7th to meet with officials of Siemens in Munich on the Nigerian electricity expansion programme.

He returned exactly one week later on Saturday, March 14th, but did not show any symptoms.

Earlier, Kyari wrote to the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, on Monday seeking due adherence to coronavirus screening at airports.

HOT NOW