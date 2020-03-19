One of the daughters of President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in self-isolation over the dreaded coronavirus (COVID-19).

This was disclosed by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

Aisha Buhari said although her daughter did not show any symptoms of the virus, she went into self-isolation after returning from the UK.

Read her statement below:

“Good afternoon Nigerians,

Earlier today my daughter returned from the UK being among the high Burden listed countries of COVID-19. Based on the advice of the Hon. Minister Of Health , Presidential Task force on COVID – 19 and that of NCDC, She is on Self Isolation, not because she displayed any symptoms of the Covid-19 .”

