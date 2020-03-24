Amidst all the terrifying reports about the Covid-19 pandemic, Nigerian male barbie, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky is making use of the isolation order to his advantage. While it is a fact that no person in the world can dispute the fact that we are in critical times, Bobrisky does not see it that way.

The disease is spreading really fast, infact, Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President, Muhammadu Buhari, is reported to be in a deteriorating state of health and in fact suspected of being infected with the deadly Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Bobrisky in an earlier post just like any other person warned her everyone through Instagram not to cough or sneeze around her if they do not want to receive a dirty slap from her and from there, she was on her way to meet her boyfriend.

According to Bobrisky, she now can see her boyfriend as and when she wants because of the quarantine. Per what she wrote, this supposed boyfriend was never around but he now is and she has been enjoying the ding dong.

Her post reads; “Someone is going to collect some d***k 😂. I’m happy everyone is staying at home because my boyfriend never stayed at home once 😂😂😂😂. I call him chicken 🐓 leg he like WakaWaka”

