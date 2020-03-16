According to the latest report, Canada is closing its border to non-citizens because of coronavirus pandemic.

This was made public in a press conference by the Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

“We can still slow the spread of this virus,” Trudeau said at a press conference. “It is time to take every precaution to keep people safe.”

However, Canada will make some exceptions to the closure of its borders, including for U.S. citizens.

“We will be denying entry to Canada to people who are not Canadian citizens or permanent residents,” Trudeau said.

“This measure will carve out some designated exceptions, including for air crews, diplomats, immediate family members of Canadian citizens and, at this time, U.S. citizens.”

The Prime Minister also called on Canadians who are traveling outside the country at the moment to return home.

HOT NOW