Babatunde Fashola, Minister of Works and Governor Nyesom Wike used a new style to greet each other when they met in Portharcourt, the Rivers State capital. The two politicians came up with the greeting in other to stay safe from the pandemic Coronavirus, otherwise called COVID-19, outbreak in the country.

The two men were seen in a viral photo on Thursday greeting each other with their legs.

A World Health Organization (WHO) official has also shown support for the ‘handshake alternative’ greeting practice, such as the ‘foot shake’, to fight coronavirus transmission.

Singapore’s Yon Loo Lin School of Medicine scholar, Walter Cotte W. @waltercotte, had initially posted a “handshake alternative” comic/guide under the ‘COVID-19 Chronicles’, complete with suggestions of ways to greet others besides the traditional handshake and flirty kiss. Alternative practices include a good ol’ wave, the ‘foot shake’, and the ‘elbow’.

HOT NOW