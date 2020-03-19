Nigerian comedian, I Go Dye has postponed his 25th anniversary on stage that was suppose to take place on Easter day, April 12.

This comes as a result of the new five coronavirus case in Nigeria.

Issuing a press release on social media to notify the public, I Go Dye wrote:

“PRESS RELEASE DUE TO THE GLOBAL THREATS FROM #coronavirus #covid_19 ,

“MY FORTH COMING SILVER ANNIVERSARY ON STAGE, #igodyestanding ,KINGING WITH THE KINGS PLATINUM EDITION , AS BEEN POSTPONED .This period calls for concern and sober reflection,it’s a moment of trying times. I can’t be celebrating now, As cases of coronavirus disease continue to be identified in countries around the world, the effort to stem its spread has kept some 290 million students home from school.

“According to the United Nations, as of Tuesday, 22 February.

I feel for those who are affected globally. We may not be directly affected for now,but there are many people globally that are been put under pressure, fear and threat of sudden death. As I pray for lasting peace,I ask for prayers and goodwill to be shared among us.

“The life of our neighbors mean a lot,we should accept this moment as a divine opportunity to show love to one another.For the sake of my fans,brothers, sisters and all those kept in isolation globally, because of corona virus ,I share in their pains and I and my partner @primeview_label has decided to put down this celebration because of the cases.

“I appeal to countries that have created vaccines and working to create a lasting cure to share their discoveries so as to being back peace and hood health to our lives. In Africa we may not be so lucky with medical advancement and social support, but we can share the little we can as a people, by sharing the informations to reduce it’s tendency to spread remember #alwayswashyourhand Amb Francis Agoda.”

