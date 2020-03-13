Nigerian artiste and owner of DMW, David Adeleke better known as Davido has postponed his tour to North America.

The tour which was named after his latest album ‘A Good Time’ was expected to commence in March but due to the spread of coronavirus, the artiste has decided to cancel it.

He made this known via his Twitter handle as he disclosed his sadness.

Davido said, “I’m saddened to halt what has been a fantastic sold-out tour so far, but postponing is the right thing to do. The health and safety of my fans and staff is most paramount and nothing else matters. Be safe and see you all soon! God be with us all!”

Following the fast spread of the pandemic, coronavirus, a lot of events across the world have been cancelled or suspended. At the moment there is no cure for coronavirus.

