Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke, fondly known as referred to as Davido has revealed that his son Ifeanyi, has tested negative.

He made this revelation when his baby mama and girlfriend Chioma Avril Rowland tested positive for Coronavirus.

At the time he claimed to have tested negative together with 31 others.

But about 24 hours ago, the DMW Records CEO announced that he has also tested positive.

This was confirmed by Davido himself on his Snapchat where he revealed that he took a test after his baby mama, Chioma tested positive for Coronavirus.

”Hey everyone ! I came back recently from America after cancelling tour. My fiancé Chioma also came back from London recently with our baby. We had no symptoms and still both feel perfectly fine but because of our recent travel history we decided to take ourselves and our all close associates we’ve come in recent contact with for the COVID-19 test on the 25th of March.

Unfortunately, my fiancé’s results came back positive while all 31 others tested have come back negative including our baby. We are however doing perfectly fine and she is even still yet to show any symptoms whatsoever. She is now being quarantined and I have also gone into full self isolation for the minimum 14 days. I want to use this opportunity to thank you all for your endless love and prayers in advance and to urge everyone to please stay at home as we control the spread of this virus! Together we can beat this!

Love, D ??” he wrote.

