Controversial Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh has sent a message to Nigerian Politicians during the moment of raging Pandemic, COVID-19.
The actress stressed that is is unfair to treat public servants outside their constituency that they enjoy the state of health care they have provided for people in their constituency.
See her post below
It would be very unfair to treat any public servant outside their constituency. Any politician who tests positive to COVID-19 deserves to enjoy the state of healthcare they have helped to provide for their constituents. This is only fair and just
