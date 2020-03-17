Following the 3rd case of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Federal Ministry of Health has provided more guidance for Nigerians. The ministry emphasized that people should not travel to affected countries unless it’s very essential.

(1) We strongly discourage any travel to all affected countries except for essential trips

(2) We encourage everyone returning to Nigeria from any country to self-isolate for 14-days

(3) All those returning from countries where there is ongoing high community transmission (over 1,000 cases cumulatively), should self-isolate and will be actively followed up for 14 days by theNigeria Centre for Disease Control and Port Health Services

(4) Please continue to maintain hand hygiene and respiratory etiquette.

Source: covid19.ncdc.gov.ng