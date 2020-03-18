The NCDC has developed new guidance for people advised to stay in self-isolation:

SELF ISOLATION GUIDANCE FOR NIGERIA

Guidance for self-isolation in Nigeria

*Close contact: contact within one metre with a confirmed case

As Nigeria responds to an outbreak of COVI9-19, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control offers

this guidance for self-isolation.

WHAT DOES SELF-ISOLATION MEAN?

Self-isolation means strictly staying at home or identified accommodation, away from situations

where you mix with family members or the general public, for the period of 14 days. This

means any situation where you may come in close contact with others (face to face contact

closer than 2 metres i.e. 5 feet).

If you are unsure if you should be in self isolation, or if you do not know where you can go,

please contact NCDC for free on 080097000010

WHO SHOULD SELF-ISOLATE?



● All returning travelers from high risk countries with ongoing community transmission

● Anyone who has been in close contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19

If you have not been in contact with someone who has been infected with COVID-19, your risk

of getting COVID-19 is very low.

This is a stressful period, but taking these measures will help protect you, your family, and all of Nigeria from COVID-19.

HOW WILL I MOVE FROM MY ARRIVAL POINT IN NIGERIA TO MY PLACE OF SELF-ISOLATION?



● If arriving the country, ensure that you are picked up by ONLY one person; you should

avoid use of public transport by plane, bus, train or car.

● Do not sit in the co-drivers’ seat (maintain at least 1 metre between yourself and the

driver)

● Ensure adequate ventilation throughout your trip

● Avoid contact with the driver

● You should not travel across states in Nigeria during the self-isolation period either by

plane, train, bus or car

How will I be monitored during self-isolation?

For travelers and contacts of confirmed cases, you are required to provide your name, next of

kin, physical address and telephone contact to the relevant health authorities. These details will

guide our surveillance teams in monitoring you while under self-isolation for 14 days.

On living with others



As much as possible, please stay in one room. You should limit your contact with people. You

should avoid having visitors to your home, but it is okay for friends, family or delivery drivers to

drop off food without having physical contact with you.

If you are in a home where the other residents have not travelled (e.g. your home / flat, student

accommodation), minimise close contact with the other residents by avoiding situations where

you may have face-to-face contact closer than 2 metres (5 feet). The other household residents

and or flat mates do not need to self-isolate provided these precautions are followed.

You should not share plates, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, pillows or other

items with other people in your home. After using these items, you should wash them

thoroughly with soap and water or place them in the dishwasher for cleaning.

What should I do for effective self-isolation?

If you are under self-isolation, you are advised to observe the following prevention and control

measures:

● Stay in a well-ventilated room away from other people such as family members with

separate hygiene and toilet facilities

● If you are working, ensure you work from home during the entire duration (14 days)

● Ensure that you have adequate food, water, hygiene provisions and appropriate medical

treatment for any existing medical conditions while in self-isolation

● Ensure that you have the necessary communication facilities e.g. mobile telephone to communicate with family members and other people while in self-isolation

● Always wash your hands with soap and water regularly or use an alcohol-based hand

rub

● Cover your nose and mouth with disposable tissue when coughing and sneezing. Throw

away used tissue into the dustbin or burn it and wash your hands immediately with soap

and water or an alcohol-based hand rub

● Stay away from pets as there is a chance that humans can pass the disease to them

● Avoid sharing toothbrushes, utensils, dishes, drinks, towels, clothes or bed linen with

anybody in your home

● Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces such as doorknobs/handles, bedside

tables, bedframes and other bedroom furniture daily with regular household

disinfectant or soap

● Clean and disinfect bathroom and toilet surfaces at least once a day with regular

household disinfectant or soap

● If you develop any symptoms of acute respiratory infection, including fever, cough, sore

throat and difficulty in breathing, please call for immediate help on the NCDC toll free

line 0800 9700 0010

What happens if I do not comply with self-isolation?

If a person is suspected to have breached the guidelines, NCDC and the state surveillance teams will work closely with the individuals to ensure that they understand their obligations. They will also be helped to appreciate the importance and seriousness of self-isolation under the current global COVID-19 pandemic threat.

What should I do to keep my spirit up while in self-isolation?

Your emotional and mental health is important. Sometimes one could feel stressed or lonely

when under self-isolation:

● Talk to other members of the family about the COVID-19, understanding this disease will

reduce anxiety

● Reassure your young children using age-appropriate language

● Think about how you have coped with other difficult situations in the past and reassure

yourself.

● Keep in touch with family members and friend via telephone, emails or social media

● Stock plenty of materials to keep your mind occupied such as books, movies etc.

● Ensure you have a television, cable and internet connectivity in your room (this is

optional)

● Exercise regularly in your room

● Ensure that you drink at least 8 glasses of water every day to keep hydrated

● Eat all your meals in a timely manner

● Ensure you take adequate rest

What happens when I complete the 14 days of self-isolation?

If you are a contact of a confirmed case: After completion of the 14 days of self-isolation

without symptoms, the surveillance team will formally discharge you from follow up and you

will be free to go about your usual activities.

A certificate of completion of self-isolation will be issued to you by the surveillance team.

If during your 14-day self-isolation you develop symptoms of COVID- 19 such as:

● Cough

● High temperature (fever)

● Shortness of breath (or difficulty in breathing)

● Or general feeling of unwellness,

avoid self-medication rather contact NCDC Connect Centre immediately