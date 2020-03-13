Only 2 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Nigeria but with the incessant surge of the virus spread across the globe (reports as of March 12th 2020: 118 326 confirmed (4627 new)

4292 deaths(280 new), Nigerians need to take advantage of the slow-paced spread in Africa by beefing up for the inevitable.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) says “older adults” and people with severe chronic illness are more likely to become severely ill from the novel Coronavirus .

Infectious disease experts define “older adults” as anyone age 60 and up, so people in that age group should be cautious.

It’s possible to contract the virus at a younger age — it’s just more dangerous in older adults because the immune system weakens with age, Dr. Samir Sinha, director of Geriatrics for the Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto told CNN.

People over the age of 80 may want to exercise even more caution. A report published in the medical journal JAMA that examined more than 72,000 Chinese coronavirus patients found that the overall fatality rate was 2.3%. But in adults over 80, the fatality rate rose to 15%.

If you live in a community where there’s an outbreak, you’re at a higher risk of infection, too. Kindly keep all your elderly ones indoor if you notice any signs of illness, contact the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and self-isolate all persons that have come in contact with sick person.

Emergency lines: 0800 970000 10 (Toll-Free Call Centre

