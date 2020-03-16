American songster and song writer, Keri Hilson in a latest statement has opined that the fast-spreading pandemic, coronavirus could be caused by 5G.

Keri Hilson made this known via her Twitter handle as she argued that the reason why coronavirus is not prevalent in Africa is because the region is not 5G enable.

She said, “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!

“Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories),” Keri tweeted on Monday.

“And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies & experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be CAUSING the contagious virus,” the singer continued.

