Seria A giant, Juventus have placed the entire Under-23 players and their manager on quarantine test.

The team were placed under the test after three players from Serie C side Pianese, who was their last opponent alongside their manager tested positive to the deadly disease.

The Old Lady’s third-tier side played Pianese in their last encounter in which they narrowly cruised to victory with a lone goal.

And as it stands, the Italian side has placed all their Under-23 players in quarantine and stopped all training for now, pending the time there will be clear updates on the fast-spreading virus.

Although no player has shown symptoms, however, the club has mandated all players to remain in their homes until March 8.

A couple of Serie A fixtures were cancelled to prevent further spread of the disease including Juventus big match against Antonio Conte’s Inter Milan and a host of other fixtures.

Since its outbreak in China, coronavirus has been grossly responsible for the death of thousands across Asia, and Italy is the only country in Europe with the highest number of reported cases (1,049) with over twenty-nine dead.

HOT NOW

Zamfara Governor pays surprise visit to a public boarding school, forces the principal to eat what he feeds the students (Video)

Davido buys a French Bulldog worth N2m, names her 30BG (Photos)

BREAKING: 28 persons quarantined in Ogun state over Coronavirus